Wars of Marcus Aurelius 173-174

Spring







Another early spring where the ‘barbarians’ are all quiet. Due to the Romans playing “harsh winter”.











Marcus Aurelius realizes again that this is another opportunity and this time turns his attention to the Quadi who agree to a truce.







Marcus quickly pivots to Pompeianus and send him and five Legions to deal with the Costoboci problem in Greece. Which goes horribly wrong losing two Legions.







During the summer it takes two rounds of violent conflict to remove the threat of the Costoboci.



Summer







Marcus is reinvigorated to his bold side via card play, and elects to build forts and ending the foreign war via the Commodus card.







Winter



Marcus suffers a death in his family [ his daughter died], over the past year or so the forts have been the saving grace of the Romans. The Marcomanni are stymied by chains of forts. We hit a reshuffle moment for the Romans [ this is great!].







174 CE



Spring



Quadi forces are reinvigorated in the spring and attempt to by pass the fort chains to no avail.







Just when things are looking up the Chatti now rise up…Its one thing or another.

But it is always war.







Rome plays for the Foreign Treaty, attacks the Quadi and loses another Legion. His prestige drops to dangerous levels. The forces arrayed against the Marcomanni manage to ambush the raiding armies and force them back into the hills.



Summer



After the action of the spring both sides tend to internal issues and the Romans husband resources for a potential winter offensive by the wily barbarians.







Winter







During the winter the barbarians holdoff action reassessing their options. But Marcus plays off of the ability to drive the Quadi northwards using the Winter Quarters card.

Stay tuned for the grand finale!

