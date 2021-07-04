Day of Heroes 3

CENTCOM Ops Room in the Gulf “I need a status Big Bird,” “Hold, wait…what Rattlesnake Actual repeat? How did you get there.” Other comms specialist were relaying data and trying update information from predator drone footage into a cohesive picture. There was clearly chaos on the ground. “You have hostiles inbound from 3 directions? I’m sorry DF sniper 1 that cant be right” ” You have how many walking wounded? Jesus..wait one!”

Meanwhile on the ground, Yousef led his drug addled men and civilians alike into battle. They charged around the wrecked technical with now destroyed gun, and rushed the helo and downed pilot. The SEALS, faded back allowing the rush to connect to trip wired ‘nades, and then took careful aim conserving ammo. Still they came on. It was now close quarters combat, man on man, knife to knife.

The Helos hovered over street spewing hot shells onto the ground, while right next to it the Delta Force sniper kept pumping rounds into anything with a gun. Yousefs, man Ali, pressed home the attack, firing at one and all. RPG’s skimmed the hot air and swirled into buildings, many landed harmlessly, duds from a arms deal got on the cheap.

“Christ on a stick this is a shooting gallery, it aint a war. “Lt jones surveyed the damage. He still had to get his now recovered men, and walking wounded plus the Sarge back to base along with the VIP’s… Bullets were flying in all directions.

“Rattlesnake actual, are we clear to cross the next intersection?” This is Big Bird Alpha, negative, got a hostile truck approaching…wait one. ” Lt jones could hear the chain gun spitting its red hot death, and see the tracers through the haze.

In a calm voice the pilot updated Lt Jones, “Ok Rattlesnake, you are free to boogie”.

As the pilot rotated away looking ofr targets more technical entered the fray, loaded with men and some with 50 caliber MG’s. RPG teams raced along the sidewalk to cut off the slow moving TF Rattlesnke.

Delta pushed up aggressively, attacking any and all who showed their faces. There could be no hesitation. Innocents might die, but Delta Force was going to get the VIPS out and into a cell to answer some hard questions.

Among the fiery ruins of the helo crash that downed Big Bird Bravo, skinnies took aim at soldiers as they moved by, Soldiers turn and return fire, while covering the movement of wounded.

