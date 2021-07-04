Early Reporting from Persian Gulf

Fabrizio has provided all of us with a great read and how the first days of his next monster game play. Take a look. You can read part of it here below. The rest of it @ https://trlgames.com/2021/07/04/1985-sacred-oil-gog-and-magog-chapter-one/ 
Just remember, You may have missed the other modules, but this is stand alone, and a defined small print run. A lot of these are types of games generally dont get a reprint.  So dont email me or DM’s like you did over Under an Iron Sky when you missed out. Make your pre order by emailing TRL games and if you decide you can afford it or some nonsense then flip it for what it cost you!!!
These are not cheap games, they are involved and play really smoothly pulling a lot of core concepts from NEXT WAR by Mark Herman. Who is also I think a fan of this work.
The post:
1985: Sacred Oil – Gog and Magog, Chapter One

The following is a photo reportage covering the events of the 1985 conflict in the area defined by Pentagon as the “Southwest Asia theater”, most commonly referred to as Persian Gulf.
The reportage covers from June 12th, 1985, when the military build-up started, to June 29th, 1985, the first day of the Soviet offensive against Iran that ultimately led to World War Three.

Photo are taken from various sources, and comments or explanations are kept to a bare minimum.

Editor’s Note: If you wish to enlist for the 1985: Sacred Oil operation, Report for Duty by writing to info@TRLGames.com. Alsoclick on the pictures for full resolution.

June 12th, 1985: Soviet Union mobilizes forces in North Caucasus, Transcaucasus and Turkestan Military Districts
June 12th, 1985: Ilyushin-76 airlift reinforces Soviet bases in Ethiopia and South Yemen.
June 12th, 1985: Spetsnaz battalions are airlifted near the Iranian border by Mi-8 helicopters.
June 13th, 1985: US 7th Special Forces is airlifted to Diego Garcia
June 13th, 1985: The Shatt-Al-Arab front.

Continue reading at Fabis post here: https://trlgames.com/2021/07/04/1985-sacred-oil-gog-and-magog-chapter-one/

