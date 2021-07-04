Early Reporting from Persian Gulf

Fabrizio has provided all of us with a great read and how the first days of his next monster game play. Take a look. You can read part of it here below. The rest of it @ https://trlgames.com/2021/07/04/1985-sacred-oil-gog-and-magog-chapter-one/

The following is a photo reportage covering the events of the 1985 conflict in the area defined by Pentagon as the “Southwest Asia theater”, most commonly referred to as Persian Gulf.

The reportage covers from June 12th, 1985, when the military build-up started, to June 29th, 1985, the first day of the Soviet offensive against Iran that ultimately led to World War Three.

Photo are taken from various sources, and comments or explanations are kept to a bare minimum.

Editor's Note: click on the pictures for full resolution.

June 12th, 1985: Soviet Union mobilizes forces in North Caucasus, Transcaucasus and Turkestan Military Districts

June 12th, 1985: Ilyushin-76 airlift reinforces Soviet bases in Ethiopia and South Yemen.

June 12th, 1985: Spetsnaz battalions are airlifted near the Iranian border by Mi-8 helicopters.

June 13th, 1985: US 7th Special Forces is airlifted to Diego Garcia