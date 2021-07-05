Day of Heroes 4

As the UH-60 pilot tore up buildings and men alike, the pilot saw an RPG team preparing to fire on the rooftop to his left. Rolling right and pivoting, he returned fire as the missiles streaked by him to land in the distance. The lack of consciousness of others lives never ceased to amaze the Americans. Countless impoverished innocents were dying from both the US fire and random fire of these Somali ‘warriors’

\

Yet still they came.

“We got a 100 plus skinnies headed our way. We really need to get the hell outta here chief!” “Roger that ping them with those 40 mike mikes, and fall back, our egress is almost secure.” Said Lt Jones.

The sniper takes out Ahmed!

The bodies piled up around Daves chopper. He was still stuck in the shell of the cockpit. The SEALS worked feverishly to extract him. They had pumped him so full of drugs that he had tried to kiss one of the SEALS, which earned him a slap. One of Yousef’s fellow leaders, led one more charge across the sea of bodies and rubble, as they swarmed to aid Yousef overcome the small SEAL team and Dave. Snipers in the air and on the ground peppered arms bearing skinnies, as quickly as they could load aim and shoot. The Humvee, revv’d its engines and raced toward the crash site.

As the snipers dismounted they look at each other in horror! The numb er of bodies around the helo was insane. One shot from the helo sideboard the other took cover in the rubbled building and immediate took up firing rapidly at any Somali pointing a gun.

The leader fell. The enemy paused. Would the rally or melt away?

Disciplined fire and coordination by radio, was taking its toll on the angry mobs, fighters and rock throwers. They crowds had had enough! “SEAL Team, head ups up, I’m coming in hot! As the elite fighters turned, they could see the HMMV accelerating toward the crash site, top gun blazing, bouncing over rubble, and knocking skinnies flying.

Then silence, as the troopers went back to working on Dave’s stuck leg.

“The only way we are getting out of here is to clear the way! Sarge hang tight, we’ll be back for you.”

Hudson suppressed the enemy on the rooftop,and took out one guy with an RPG. The wounded sarge insisted that the men check the downed helo for survivors.

The QRF vehicles had now spread out to cover routes and line of movement for all the teams. The pilot was secure. And the VIPS were almost out of the grid

As the fire slackened off, the teams moved carefully door to door, block to block, escorting wounded, dragging bodies to vehicles and loading up the VIP’s to get them out for questioning.

Just like that, the battle subsided, angry mobs melted away. The odd shot was fired here or there. But the teams all moved out safely.

The fell back building by building.

The Somali’s had lost the will to die.

