Amoured Knights -Desna

#ArmouredKnights -Desna I’ll be referring to this as AK-D going forward. The game is from @Grognardsimulations

Hey there gang, on a whim I picked up the Armored Knights series title called Guderian Crosses the Desna 1941.

See my prior posts for an overview. Now, as we move into turn 2 we are assessing how to best utilize the assets of 3rd Panzer.

It seems the opportunity for the attacker is best when they bring the right matrix of attacking forces, i.e combined arms.

In each category from heavy AA to engineers and AT guns they have a cumulative additive proportional impact on the combat value.

So arranging stacks with one of each helps and also keeps you in some semblance of historical accuracy. So that, unlike say Europa where roving stacks of AA guns could almost fight a battle alone here you will WANT to keep them with their battalion friends for maximum value.

This does means quiet a few niggling calculations per attack are required. But it does allow us to see the incremental impact of bringing the right resources to bear without a lot of rules overhead.



Se we start the 25th August 1600 with the balance of the 3rd Pzr forces arriving.

In another post we will look at the Victory Conditions for this game.



