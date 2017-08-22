When design goes all wrong….and s$%t..

“All counter no map” was the header on the email that arrived recently. Folks have started sending me their images of poor design. Might be a fun series of images to post, along with a counter point #Good Design series!

A distressed reader shared the above image.

How would this be pleasing in your sight, let alone functional?

I believe that the Med is a small sea..well YOU DONT SAY!!! If you look closely you can see that the med is split into tiny areas where ‘forces, or squadrons are allegedly expected to fit. Can someone chime in here and tell me what the intent of this is? Does it actually work? Who has played?

Another example of an $85 shelf warmer. I’m told we can look for this on Ebay cheaply! We wont shame publisher, designer or map artist, as they say a picture is worth a 1,000 words.