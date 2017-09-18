Oh gee..aint we popular now!…

So wargaming gets an article in the pseudo trendy Kotaku site ..and it’s a predictable backhanded ‘golden days’ kind of nod/slap to/at wargamers,

‘All tongue in cheek good fun of course, no harm meant old boy’, type of thing, and its mouth piece is none other than the one and only post relevant wargame designer himself Richard Berg.

Exposing his great disdain and amusement at the folly of SPI’s African Campaign [yeah his design], disregard for the wargamers who try to play it and acknowledging that some of the rules were…you know…just taking the piss, or in fact just plain to quote “suck”.

Ahh. well retirement cant come quick enough, then we can all get back to being ignored and play with our little counters and hexes in peace. I’d love lots of new wargamers….but not generally speaking Kotaku style folk. Remind me to thank the author Luke Winke !

The article:

In reality its not that bad, I thought I might have a bit of fun with Poor Old Bloody Bergie. We need him to carry on designing ….well let me rephrase that we need him to finish the Ancient Worlds Series next module “Thunderbolt”, then he can retire and shove lard down a gooses throat inpursuit of his culinary excess.