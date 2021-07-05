Grunts Review-Playthrough #8-World at War 85-Vertical Strike

This was my first play using airlanding troops conducting a strike in to the enemy’s rear. Once again, WaW 85 shone through with its very good game mechanics and made for an exceptional game.

The game really begins when the Soviets get their first turn to insert the airlanding battalion. They went for the two small villages in the southwestern corner. This didn’t go very well for the Soviets, as 2 helo units were shot down, taking both the AA and ATGM units with them. The upside was, the majority of the battalion made it down safely, and were able to take to the small villages without a fight.

From there on, it got much tougher. The land element, a battalion of T-80s coming in from the east, had to fight through two US teams with Abrams platoons and ATGMs. The Soviet Hinds proved their worth, culling out one Abrams platoon, but were otherwise ineffective. The US Cobras disrupted some of the T-80s, but nothing more.

The Soviets were going east to west at the north end of the map, when the US landed and artillery strike of artillery delivered mines on top of their formation, in the path of the following platoons. The T-80s, then turned and went around the original US front, rather than taking a direct right turn, in between two hills and a well defended fire sack. To have continued across the north side and then turning south as planned would have taken too long, given the obstacle the mines had created.

As this was happening, the Soviet airlanding troops were advancing eastward towards the bridge crossing to the two objective towns. The US had just enough to slow them down.

The T-80s closed to US positions and a brutal firefight ensued. The Soviets used the terrain to the best they could, but took some hard losses as they closed with the US positions. It was here the game ended. With a couple more turns they might have taken the objectives, but for now, the Soviet juggernaut has been stopped.



