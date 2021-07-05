Grunts Review-Playthrough #7-Lock and Load Tactical Heroes of the Motherland-Tough as Nails Scenario

This is a prior playthrough I had written up, no pictures. This was a really enjoyable scenario, my second, since picking Lock n Load Tactical back up and selling it a few years back.

This was my first scenario of Heroes of the Motherland. As one would expect from Lock n Load Tactical, it was down to the wire, great experience. I played this one solo on vassal. The module worked very well and the overall experience was one to revisit.

The Germans were on the attack and would seem to have the advantage, having Pioneers, a flamethrower and satchel charge. The Soviets were fewer in number, but all were Guards, which did a little to offset the numerical advantage of the more numerous Wehrmacht units. The Germans also had a Stug and a Pzr III, as well as a MG42 and 75mm IG at their disposal. The Soviets had a 45mm ATG (not a fair trade off)and a 12.7mm HMG.

The Germans started with a two pronged attack from the right and the left, with the Stug and MG42 in the center, Wehrmacht squads on the left and Pioneer squads with the Pzr III on the right. The Soviets were well set to meet each attack, forcing the Germans to have to chance advancing across open the open streets (the Pioneers could generate smoke if needed).

The Germans took the first 4 turns to try and suppress the Soviets before making any movement. The results were less than favorable, with the Soviets taking the punishment being doled out with a smile. Finally, the Germans were able to shake one Soviet squad, allowing for movement of the Pioneers across the road and to a an adjacent building. The Pzr III, having infantry support forward, also moved up and the Stug moved to the right as well to provide more firepower (which was proving to great in theory but poor in execution against Soviets in stone buildings. The Soviet 45mm ATG had a flank shot on the Stug, but poor Soviet munitions failed them. The Germans made an assault against a shaken Guards squad who couldn’t rally with a fanatic leader. The German assault team, feeling their oats, went next door to another Soviet Guards squad, who rolled an 11, going down while wiping out the German assault team, 2 Pioneer squads (with a flamethrower) strong.

It was 8 turns in now, and the Germans had still not knocked out the Soviet 12.7mm, and the Soviets had two squads, a sniper and leader in the objective building. The Germans were unable to dislodge these last defenders from the objective building by games end.

Lessons learned-the first turns might have gone better if the Germans used smoke instead of trying to shake the Soviets-the Stug may have better used to work on the 12.7mm and ATG as the 45mm wasn’t effective in the least against it-the Dice Gods, oh the Dice Gods, can always be expected to rear their ugly heads, even in a 4-1 melee. This was a grind it out until the end where, except for one melee die roll, might have ended differently. Bravo LnL Tactical!