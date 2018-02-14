4 thoughts on “You asked for it! Game Library Tour

  1. Far, FAR, better than the tour of your underwear drawer you posted last time someone asked you for a special video…

  2. Very nice Kev. And you’re right about The Supreme Commander being underrated. I think it’s very, VERY underrated. I just started my 3rd or 4th campaign play. The strategic naval and air component is a bit challenging for a solo player but overall it remains one of my favorite operational/strategic ETO games.
    Thanks for the look around.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.