War Diary Promo!

Folks, I’ve written about the improved art, improved writer stable and excellent articles in War Diary.. My most recent purchase was fab.

Now with 25% off on two of the 3 or 4 true up and comers publishing companies via a one time code is too easy to write about.

Git Some people. I just did.

DETAILS:::::>

From the Lock n’ Load Page on facebook! and Roy.

“Hopefully this will be of interest to fans of LNL games (and thanks to admins for allowing the post). When you subscribe to War Diary magazine, you’ll receive single use discount codes good for 25% discounts on orders from LNL and from Revolution Games! For more information, see http:/ wardiarymagazine.com. And we are hoping to expand our coverage of LNL games, which means we are looking for articles on their products (including strategy, variants, and new scenarios). And we do pay for articles. If you are interested, contact me directly at editor@wardiarymagazine.co m. ”

Is my money where my mouth is?

You decide: my articles on War Diary!!

The War Diary site: http://wardiarymagazine.com/index.html

Click the US/Canadian Customers tab here to go to subs page…it ain’t obvious.

$36 for 4 issues people..yep. FOUR!