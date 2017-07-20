A promo bit for UBOOT:

I’d like to announce UBOOT: The Board Game – a fully cooperative, Das Boot-inspired submarine war thriller. We will be kickstarting it in early November this year, right after Essen Spiel.

UBOOT:TBG is a real-time, app-enhanced submarine simulator that will allow four players to take command of a type VIIC U-boat. They will assume the roles of the Captain, the First Officer, the Navigator, and the Chief Engineer, with each role offering a unique gameplay experience within a worker placement system.

The game boasts a plethora of innovative and immersive features, such as 3d deck & periscope view, true to life navigation, chain of command, and many more! It will be both technically and historically accurate, offering a never-before-seen approach to tabletop wargaming.

Here are a few sample shots from a WIP version (UKGE 2017):

UBOOT: TBG will be published by Phalanx, and didn’t they say they would make war games great again? Damn right they did, and together we are making it happen!

For more info on the game, please check out the following links:

Official website with designer diaries and more:

http://uboottheboardgame.com/

BGG Profile:

https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/219100/uboot-board-game

And, best of all, the first hands-on impressions from UKGE2017, written by an ex-military sub-hunting expert!!!

https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1790540/proto-type-play-tes…

Please stay tuned for more, and don’t hesitate to ask should you have any questions about the game.

