The Pocket at Falaise ATO magazine The initial impressions are so positive. Interesting and easy to use, follow, grok counters, subtle but interesting art work and relatively straightforward rules lay out: More soon. Share this:Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related
Had this and sold it off years back. Can’t recall why, but just did not hit the mark for me.
Yeah curious as to how it will play out.
Very interesting mate, I look forward to more thoughts and assessment. Though I work in Paris, my family home is in Flers so it’s particularly relevant to me. I’ll have to track this one down.
If you’re after imagery of the area or have an interest I can otherwise help you with from Flers, please let me know.
Let’s see how she plays. If the game is weak I likely won’t put too much investment into the supporting content.
Just got the game and it does look excellent. Entire magazine worth while having. Nice article on the US Navy torpedo problem early in WWII. Will follow this thread.