The Pocket at Falaise ATO magazine

The initial impressions are so positive. Interesting and easy to use, follow, grok counters, subtle but interesting art work and relatively straightforward rules lay out:

 

More soon.

5 thoughts on “The Pocket at Falaise ATO magazine

  2. Very interesting mate, I look forward to more thoughts and assessment. Though I work in Paris, my family home is in Flers so it’s particularly relevant to me. I’ll have to track this one down.

    If you’re after imagery of the area or have an interest I can otherwise help you with from Flers, please let me know.

  3. Just got the game and it does look excellent. Entire magazine worth while having. Nice article on the US Navy torpedo problem early in WWII. Will follow this thread.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.