The Chronological Walk-thru World War II

It was suggested to me that an update was in order!! Well lets do better.

As far as the Chrono walk thru goes, below is the list being used to render title selections. Plays continue with recent plays of Red Army, Destruction of AGC, Liberty Roads and various other titles.

1939-1940:



http://wp.me/p3euWn-75VBRL



1941:



http://wp.me/p3euWn-75VBS6



1942:



http://wp.me/p3euWn-75VBS9



1940,1941 and 1942 [let me know if you see something major on 1942,’43 etc we should tackle!] are mostly complete with a handful of extra titles that would be nice to do to fill in gaps and holes, such as a discrete title on the German invasion of Holland, Beda Fomm etc are add on that we shall back track and capture.



These are the two time-lines used to identify battles and campaigns we should tackle:



1942



January 2, 1942 – Manila and U.S. Naval base at Cavite captured by the Japanese.



January 7, 1942 – Japanese attack Bataan in the Philippines.



January 11, 1942 – Japanese invade Dutch East Indies and Dutch Borneo.



January 16, 1942 – Japanese begin an advance into Burma.



January 18, 1942 – German-Japanese-Italian military agreement signed in Berlin.

January 19, 1942 – Japanese take North Borneo.



January 23, 1942 – Japanese take Rabaul on New Britain in the Solomon Islands and also invade Bougainville, the largest island.



January 27, 1942 – First Japanese warship sunk by a U.S. submarine.



January 30/31 – The British withdraw into Singapore. The siege of Singapore then begins.



February 1, 1942 – First U.S. aircraft carrier offensive of the war as YORKTOWN and ENTERPRISE conduct air raids on Japanese bases in the Gilbert and Marshall Islands.



February 2, 1942 – Japanese invade Java in the Dutch East Indies.



February 8/9 – Japanese invade Singapore.



February 14, 1942 – Japanese invade Sumatra in the Dutch East Indies.



February 15, 1942 – British surrender at Singapore.



February 19, 1942 – Largest Japanese air raid since Pearl Harbor occurs against Darwin, Australia; Japanese invade Bali.



February 20, 1942 – First U.S. fighter ace of the war, Lt. Edward O’Hare from the LEXINGTON in action off Rabaul.



February 22, 1942 – President Franklin D. Roosevelt orders General MacArthur out of the Philippines.



February 23, 1942 – First Japanese attack on the U.S. mainland as a submarine shells an oil refinery near Santa Barbara, California.



February 24, 1942 – ENTERPRISE attacks Japanese on Wake Island.



February 26, 1942 – First U.S. carrier, the LANGLEY, is sunk by Japanese bombers.



February 27- March 1 – Japanese naval victory in the Battle of the Java Sea as the largest U.S. warship in the Far East, the HOUSTON, is sunk.



March 4, 1942 – Two Japanese flying boats bomb Pearl Harbor; ENTERPRISE attacks Marcus Island, just 1000 miles from Japan.



March 7, 1942 – British evacuate Rangoon in Burma; Japanese invade Salamaua and Lae on New Guinea.



March 8, 1942 – The Dutch on Java surrender to Japanese.



March 11, 1942 – Gen. MacArthur leaves Corregidor and is flown to Australia. Gen. Jonathan Wainwright becomes the new U.S. commander.



March 18, 1942 – Gen. MacArthur appointed commander of the Southwest Pacific Theater by President Roosevelt.



March 18, 1942 – War Relocation Authority established in the U.S. which eventually will round up 120,000 Japanese-Americans and transport them to barb-wired relocation centers. Despite the internment, over 17,000 Japanese-Americans sign up and fight for the U.S. in World War II in Europe, including the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the most decorated unit in U.S. history.



March 23, 1942 – Japanese invade the Andaman Islands in the Bay of Bengal.



March 24, 1942 – Admiral Chester Nimitz appointed as Commander in Chief of the U.S. Pacific theater.



April 3, 1942 – Japanese attack U.S. and Filipino troops at Bataan.



April 6, 1942 – First U.S. troops arrive in Australia.



April 9, 1942 – U.S. forces on Bataan surrender unconditionally to the Japanese.



April 10, 1942 – Bataan Death March begins as 76,000 Allied POWs including 12,000 Americans are forced to walk 60 miles under a blazing sun without food or water toward a new POW camp, resulting in over 5,000 American deaths.



April 18, 1942 – Surprise U.S. ‘Doolittle’ B-25 air raid from the HORNET against Tokyo boosts Allied morale.



April 29, 1942 – Japanese take central Burma.



May 1, 1942 – Japanese occupy Mandalay in Burma.



May 3, 1942 – Japanese take Tulagi in the Solomon Islands.



May 5, 1942 – Japanese prepare to invade Midway and the Aleutian Islands.



May 6, 1942 – Japanese take Corregidor as Gen. Wainwright unconditionally surrenders all U.S. And Filipino forces in the Philippines.



May 7-8, 1942 – Japan suffers its first defeat of the war during the Battle of the Coral Sea off New Guinea – the first time in history that two opposing carrier forces fought only using aircraft without the opposing ships ever sighting each other.



May 12, 1942 – The last U.S. Troops holding out in the Philippines surrender on Mindanao.



May 20, 1942 – Japanese complete the capture of Burma and reach India.



June 4-5, 1942 – Turning point in the war occurs with a decisive victory for the U.S. against Japan in the Battle of Midway as squadrons of U.S. torpedo planes and dive bombers from ENTERPRISE, HORNET, and YORKTOWN attack and destroy four Japanese carriers, a cruiser, and damage another cruiser and two destroyers. U.S. loses YORKTOWN.



June 7, 1942 – Japanese invade the Aleutian Islands.



June 9, 1942 – Japanese postpone further plans to take Midway.



July 21, 1942 – Japanese land troops near Gona on New Guinea.



August 7, 1942 – The first U.S. amphibious landing of the Pacific War occurs as 1st Marine Division invades Tulagi and Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands.



August 8, 1942 – U.S. Marines take the unfinished airfield on Guadalcanal and name it Henderson Field after Maj. Lofton Henderson, a hero of Midway.



August 8/9 – A major U.S. naval disaster off Savo Island, north of Guadalcanal, as eight Japanese warships wage a night attack and sink three U.S. heavy cruisers, an Australian cruiser, and one U.S. destroyer, all in less than an hour. Another U.S. cruiser and two destroyers are damaged. Over 1,500 Allied crewmen are lost.



August 17, 1942 – 122 U.S. Marine raiders, transported by submarine, attack Makin Atoll in the Gilbert Islands.



August 21, 1942 – U.S. Marines repulse first major Japanese ground attack on Guadalcanal.



August 24, 1942 – U.S. And Japanese carriers meet in the Battle of the Eastern Solomons resulting in a Japanese defeat.



August 29, 1942 – The Red Cross announces Japan refuses to allow safe passage of ships containing supplies for U.S. POWs.



August 30, 1942 – U.S. Troops invade Adak Island in the Aleutian Islands.



September 9/10 – A Japanese floatplane flies two missions dropping incendiary bombs on U.S. forests in the state of Oregon – the only bombing of the continental U.S. during the war. Newspapers in the U.S. voluntarily withhold this information.



September 12-14 – Battle of Bloody Ridge on Guadalcanal.



September 15, 1942 – A Japanese submarine torpedo attack near the Solomon Islands results in the sinking of the Carrier WASP, Destroyer O’BRIEN and damage to the Battleship NORTH CAROLINA.



September 27, 1942 – British offensive in Burma.



October 11/12 – U.S. cruisers and destroyers defeat a Japanese task force in the Battle of Cape Esperance off Guadalcanal.



October 13, 1942 – The first U.S. Army troops, the 164th Infantry Regiment, land on Guadalcanal.



October 14/15 – Japanese bombard Henderson Field at night from warships then send troops ashore onto Guadalcanal in the morning as U.S. planes attack.



October 15/17 – Japanese bombard Henderson Field at night again from warships.



October 18, 1942 – Vice Admiral William F. Halsey named as the new commander of the South Pacific Area, in charge of the Solomons-New Guinea campaign.



October 26, 1942 – Battle of Santa Cruz off Guadalcanal between U.S. And Japanese warships results in the loss of the Carrier HORNET.



November 14/15 – U.S. And Japanese warships clash again off Guadalcanal resulting in the sinking of the U.S. Cruiser JUNEAU and the deaths of the five Sullivan brothers.



November 23/24 – Japanese air raid on Darwin, Australia.



November 30 – Battle of Tasafaronga off Guadalcanal.



December 2, 1942 – Enrico Fermi conducts the world’s first nuclear chain reaction test at the University of Chicago.



December 20-24 – Japanese air raids on Calcutta, India.



December 31, 1942 – Emperor Hirohito of Japan gives permission to his troops to withdraw from Guadalcanal after five months of bloody fighting against U.S. Forces



1942



January 1, 1942 – Declaration of the United Nations signed by 26 Allied nations.



January 13, 1942 – Germans begin a U-boat offensive along east coast of USA.



January 20, 1942 – SS Leader Heydrich holds the Wannsee Conference to coordinate the “Final Solution of the Jewish Question.”



January 21, 1942 – Rommel’s counter-offensive from El Agheila begins.



January 26, 1942 – First American forces arrive in Great Britain.



In April – Japanese-Americans sent to relocation centers.



April 23, 1942 – German air raids begin against cathedral cities in Britain.



May 8, 1942 – German summer offensive begins in the Crimea.



May 26, 1942 – Rommel begins an offensive against the Gazala Line.



May 27, 1942 – SS Leader Heydrich attacked in Prague.



May 30, 1942 – First thousand-bomber British air raid (against Cologne).



In June – Mass murder of Jews by gassing begins at Auschwitz.



June 4, 1942 – Heydrich dies of wounds.



June 5, 1942 – Germans besiege Sevastopol.



[Note covered by Case Blue play ]



June 10, 1942 – Nazis liquidate Lidice in reprisal for Heydrich’s assassination.



June 21, 1942 – Rommel captures Tobruk.



June 25, 1942 – General Dwight D. Eisenhower arrives in London.



June 30, 1942 – Rommel reaches El Alamein near Cairo, Egypt.



July 1-30 – First Battle of El Alamein.



July 3, 1942 – Germans take Sevastopol.



July 5, 1942 – Soviet resistance in the Crimea ends.



July 9, 1942 – Germans begin a drive toward Stalingrad in the USSR.



http://bigboardgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/081416_2105_FallBalu4.jpg



July 22, 1942 – First deportations from the Warsaw Ghetto to concentration camps; Treblinka extermination camp opened.



August 7, 1942 – British General Bernard Montgomery takes command of Eighth Army in North Africa.



August 12, 1942 – Stalin and Churchill meet in Moscow.



August 17, 1942 – First all-American air attack in Europe.



August 23, 1942 – Massive German air raid on Stalingrad.



September 2, 1942 – Rommel driven back by Montgomery in the Battle of Alam Halfa.







September 13, 1942 – Battle of Stalingrad begins.



October 5, 1942 – A German eyewitness observes SS mass murder.



October 18, 1942 – Hitler orders the execution of all captured British commandos.



November 1, 1942 – Operation Supercharge (Allies break Axis lines at El Alamein).



November 8, 1942 – Operation Torch begins (U.S. invasion of North Africa).



November 11, 1942 – Germans and Italians invade unoccupied Vichy France.



November 19, 1942 – Soviet counter-offensive at Stalingrad begins.



POST



December 2, 1942 – Professor Enrico Fermi sets up an atomic reactor in Chicago.



December 13, 1942 – Rommel withdraws from El Agheila.



December 16, 1942 – Soviets defeat Italian troops on the River Don in the USSR.



December 17, 1942 – British Foreign Secretary Eden tells the British House of Commons of mass executions of Jews by Nazis; U.S. declares those crimes will be avenged.



December 31, 1942 – Battle of the Barents Sea between German and British ships.



1943



January 2, 1943 – Allies take Buna in New Guinea.



January 22, 1943 – Allies defeat Japanese at Sanananda on New Guinea.



February 1, 1943 – Japanese begin evacuation of Guadalcanal.



February 8, 1943 – British-Indian forces begin guerrilla operations against Japanese in Burma.



February 9, 1943 – Japanese resistance on Guadalcanal ends.



March 2-4 – U.S. victory over Japanese in the Battle of Bismarck Sea.



April 18, 1943 – U.S. code breakers pinpoint the location of Japanese Admiral Yamamoto flying in a Japanese bomber near Bougainville in the Solomon Islands. Eighteen P-38 fighters then locate and shoot down Yamamoto.



April 21, 1943 – President Roosevelt announces the Japanese have executed several airmen from the Doolittle Raid.



April 22, 1943 – Japan announces captured Allied pilots will be given “one way tickets to hell.”



May 10, 1943 – U.S. Troops invade Attu in the Aleutian Islands.



May 14, 1943 – A Japanese submarine sinks the Australian hospital ship CENTAUR resulting in 299 dead.



May 31, 1943 – Japanese end their occupation of the Aleutian Islands as the U.S. completes the capture of Attu.



June 1, 1943 – U.S. begins submarine warfare against Japanese shipping.



June 21, 1943 – Allies advance to New Georgia, Solomon Islands.



July 8, 1943 – B-24 Liberators flying from Midway bomb Japanese on Wake Island.



August 1/2 – A group of 15 U.S. PT-boats attempt to block Japanese convoys south of Kolombangra Island in the Solomon Islands. PT-109, commanded by Lt. John F. Kennedy, is rammed and sunk by the Japanese Cruiser AMAGIRI, killing two and badly injuring others. The crew survives as Kennedy aids one badly injured man by towing him to a nearby atoll.



August 6/7, 1943 – Battle of Vella Gulf in the Solomon Islands.



August 25, 1943 – Allies complete the occupation of New Georgia.



September 4, 1943 – Allies recapture Lae-Salamaua, New Guinea.



October 7, 1943 – Japanese execute approximately 100 American POWs on Wake Island.



October 26, 1943 – Emperor Hirohito states his country’s situation is now “truly grave.”



November 1, 1943 – U.S. Marines invade Bougainville in the Solomon Islands.



November 2, 1943 – Battle of Empress Augusta Bay.



November 20, 1943 – U.S. Troops invade Makin and Tarawa in the Gilbert Islands.



November 23, 1943 – Japanese end resistance on Makin and Tarawa.



December 15, 1943 – U.S. Troops land on the Arawe Peninsula of New Britain in the Solomon Islands.



December 26, 1943 – Full Allied assault on New Britain as 1st Division Marines invade Cape Gloucester.



1943



January 2/3 – Germans begin a withdrawal from the Caucasus.



January 10, 1943 – Soviets begin an offensive against the Germans in Stalingrad.



January 14-24 – Casablanca conference between Churchill and Roosevelt. During the conference, Roosevelt announces the war can end only with “unconditional German surrender.”



January 23, 1943 – Montgomery’s Eighth Army takes Tripoli.



January 27, 1943 – First bombing raid by Americans on Germany (at Wilhelmshaven).



February 2, 1943 – Germans surrender at Stalingrad in the first big defeat of Hitler’s armies.



February 8, 1943 – Soviet troops take Kursk.



February 14-25 – Battle of Kasserine Pass between the U.S. 1st Armored Division and German Panzers in North Africa.



February 16, 1943 – Soviets re-take Kharkov.



February 18, 1943 – Nazis arrest White Rose resistance leaders in Munich.



March 2, 1943 – Germans begin a withdrawal from Tunisia, Africa.



March 15, 1943 – Germans re-capture Kharkov.



March 16-20 – Battle of Atlantic climaxes with 27 merchant ships sunk by German U-boats.



March 20-28 – Montgomery’s Eighth Army breaks through the Mareth Line in Tunisia.



April 6/7 – Axis forces in Tunisia begin a withdrawal toward Enfidaville as American and British forces link.



April 19, 1943 – Waffen-SS attacks Jewish resistance in the Warsaw ghetto.



May 7, 1943 – Allies take Tunisia.



May 13, 1943 – German and Italian troops surrender in North Africa.



May 16, 1943 – Jewish resistance in the Warsaw Ghetto ends.



May 16/17 – British air raid on the Ruhr.



May 22, 1943 – Dönitz suspends U-boat operations in the North Atlantic.



June 10, 1943 – ‘Pointblank’ directive to improve Allied bombing strategy issued.



June 11, 1943 – Himmler orders the liquidation of all Jewish ghettos in Poland.



July 5, 1943 – Germans begin their last offensive against Kursk.



July 9/10 – Allies land in Sicily.



POST

July 19, 1943 – Allies bomb Rome.



July 22, 1943 – Americans capture Palermo, Sicily.



July 24, 1943 – British bombing raid on Hamburg.



July 25/26 – Mussolini arrested and the Italian Fascist government falls; Marshal Pietro Badoglio takes over and negotiates with Allies.



July 27/28 – Allied air raid causes a firestorm in Hamburg.



August 12-17 – Germans evacuate Sicily.



August 17, 1943 – American daylight air raids on Regensburg and Schweinfurt in Germany; Allies reach Messina, Sicily.



August 23, 1943 – Soviet troops recapture Kharkov.



September 8, 1943 – Italian surrender to Allies is announced.



September 9, 1943 – Allied landings at Salerno and Taranto.



September 11, 1943 – Germans occupy Rome.



September 12, 1943 – Germans rescue Mussolini.



September 23, 1943 – Mussolini re-establishes a Fascist government.



October 1, 1943 – Allies enter Naples, Italy.



October 4, 1943 – SS-Reichsführer Himmler gives speech at Posen.



October 13, 1943 – Italy declares war on Germany; Second American air raid on Schweinfurt.



November 6, 1943 – Russians recapture Kiev in the Ukraine.



November 18, 1943 – Large British air raid on Berlin.



November 28, 1943 – Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin meet at Teheran.



December 24-26 – Soviets launch offensives on the Ukrainian front.



1944



January 9, 1944 – British and Indian troops recapture Maungdaw in Burma.



January 31, 1944 – U.S. Troops invade Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands.



February 1-7, 1944 – U.S. Troops capture Kwajalein and Majura Atolls in the Marshall Islands.



February 17/18 – U.S. Carrier-based planes destroy the Japanese naval base at Truk in the Caroline Islands.



February 20, 1944 – U.S. Carrier-based and land-based planes destroy the Japanese base at Rabaul.



February 23, 1944 – U.S. Carrier-based planes attack the Mariana Islands.



February 24, 1944 – Merrill’s Marauders begin a ground campaign in northern Burma.



March 5, 1944 – Gen. Wingate’s groups begin operations behind Japanese lines in Burma.



March 15, 1944 – Japanese begin offensive toward Imphal and Kohima.



April 17, 1944 – Japanese begin their last offensive in China, attacking U.S. air bases in eastern China.



April 22, 1944 – Allies invade Aitape and Hollandia in New Guinea.



May 27, 1944 – Allies invade Biak Island, New Guinea.



June 5, 1944 – The first mission by B-29 Superfortress bombers occurs as 77 planes bomb Japanese railway facilities at Bangkok, Thailand.



June 15, 1944 – U.S. Marines invade Saipan in the Mariana Islands.



June 15/16 – The first bombing raid on Japan since the Doolittle raid of April 1942, as 47 B-29s based in Bengel, India, target the steel works at Yawata.



June 19, 1944 – The “Marianas Turkey Shoot” occurs as U.S. Carrier-based fighters shoot down 220 Japanese planes, while only 20 American planes are lost.



July 8, 1944 – Japanese withdraw from Imphal.



July 19, 1944 – U.S. Marines invade Guam in the Marianas.







July 24, 1944 – U.S. Marines invade Tinian.



July 27, 1944 – American troops complete the liberation of Guam.



August 3, 1944 – U.S. And Chinese troops take Myitkyina after a two month siege.



August 8, 1944 – American troops complete the capture of the Mariana Islands.



September 15, 1944 – U.S. Troops invade Morotai and the Paulaus.



October 11, 1944 – U.S. Air raids against Okinawa.



October 18, 1944 – Fourteen B-29s based on the Marianas attack the Japanese base at Truk.



October 20, 1944 – U.S. Sixth Army invades Leyte in the Philippines.



October 23-26 – Battle of Leyte Gulf results in a decisive U.S. Naval victory.



October 25, 1944 – The first suicide air (Kamikaze) attacks occur against U.S. warships in Leyte Gulf. By the end of the war, Japan will have sent an estimated 2,257 aircraft. “The only weapon I feared in the war,” Adm. Halsey will say later.



November 11, 1944 – Iwo Jima bombarded by the U.S. Navy.



November 24, 1944 – Twenty four B-29s bomb the Nakajima aircraft factory near Tokyo.



December 15, 1944 – U.S. Troops invade Mindoro in the Philippines.



December 17, 1944 – The U.S. Army Air Force begins preparations for dropping the Atomic Bomb by establishing the 509th Composite Group to operate the B-29s that will deliver the bomb.



1944



January 6, 1944 – Soviet troops advance into Poland.



January 17, 1944 – First attack toward Cassino, Italy.



January 22, 1944 – Allies land at Anzio in Italy. *Title Planned



January 27, 1944 – Leningrad relieved after a 900-day siege.



February 15-18 – Allies bomb the monastery at Monte Cassino.



February 16, 1944 – Germans counter-attack against the Anzio beachhead.



March 4, 1944 – Soviet troops begin an offensive on the Belorussian front; First major daylight bombing raid on Berlin by the Allies.



March 15, 1944 – Second Allied attempt to capture Monte Cassino begins. *Title Planned



March 18, 1944 – British drop 3000 tons of bombs during an air raid on Hamburg, Germany.



April 8, 1944 – Soviet troops begin an offensive to liberate Crimea.



May 9, 1944 – Soviet troops recapture Sevastopol.



May 11, 1944 – Allies attack the Gustav Line south of Rome.



May 12, 1944 – Germans surrender in the Crimea. *Title Planned



May 15, 1944 – Germans withdraw to the Adolf Hitler Line.



May 25, 1944 – Germans retreat from Anzio.



June 5, 1944 – Allies enter Rome.



June 6, 1944 – D-Day landings on the northern coast of France.



Post







June 9, 1944 – Soviet offensive against the Finnish front begins.



June 10, 1944 – Nazis liquidate the town of Oradour-sur-Glane in France.



Post



June 13, 1944 – First German V-1 rocket attack on Britain.



June 22, 1944 – Operation Bagration begins (the Soviet summer offensive). *Title Planned



June 27, 1944 – U.S. troops liberate Cherbourg, France.



July 3, 1944 – ‘Battle of the Hedgerows’ in Normandy; Soviets capture Minsk.



July 9, 1944 – British and Canadian troops capture Caen, France.



July 18, 1944 – U.S. troops reach St. Lô, France.



July 20, 1944 – Assassination attempt by German Army officers against Hitler fails.

July 24, 1944 – Soviet troops liberate first concentration camp at Majdanek.



July 25-30 – Operation Cobra (U.S. troops break out west of St. Lô).



July 28, 1944 – Soviet troops take Brest-Litovsk. U.S. troops take Coutances.



August 1, 1944 – Polish Home Army uprising against Nazis in Warsaw begins; U.S. troops reach Avranches.



August 4, 1944 – Anne Frank and family arrested by the Gestapo in Amsterdam, Holland.



August 7, 1944 – Germans begin a major counter-attack toward Avranches.



August 15, 1944 – Operation Dragoon begins (the Allied invasion of Southern France).



August 19, 1944 – Resistance uprising in Paris.



August 19/20 – Soviet offensive in the Balkans begins with an attack on Romania.



August 20, 1944 – Allies encircle Germans in the Falaise Pocket. *Title Planned



August 25, 1944 – Liberation of Paris.



August 29, 1944 – Slovak uprising begins.



August 31, 1944 – Soviet troops take Bucharest.



September 1-4 – Verdun, Dieppe, Artois, Rouen, Abbeville, Antwerp and Brussels liberated by Allies.



September 4, 1944 – Finland and the Soviet Union agree to a cease-fire.



September 13, 1944 – U.S. troops reach the Siegfried Line in western Germany. *Title Planned



September 17, 1944 – Operation Market Garden begins (Allied airborne assault on Holland). *Title Planned



September 26, 1944 – Soviet troops occupy Estonia.



October 2, 1944 – Warsaw Uprising ends as the Polish Home Army surrenders to the Germans.



October 10-29 – Soviet troops capture Riga.



October 14, 1944 – Allies liberate Athens; Rommel commits suicide.



October 21, 1944 – Massive German surrender at Aachen, Germany.



October 30, 1944 – Last use of gas chambers at Auschwitz.



November 20, 1944 – French troops drive through the ‘Beffort Gap’ to reach the Rhine.



November 24, 1944 – French capture Strasbourg.



December 4, 1944 – Civil War in Greece; Athens placed under martial law.



December 16-27 – Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes.

Post coming for Ardennes ’44 for GMT.

December 17, 1944 – Waffen-SS murder 81 U.S. POWs at Malmedy.



December 26, 1944 – Patton relieves Bastogne.



December 27, 1944 – Soviet troops besiege Budapest.



1945



Note for the 1945 time period how about we put down some grand strategic titles and play the whole shooting match? “).. Why note.

January 3, 1945 – Gen. MacArthur is placed in command of all U.S. ground forces and Adm. Nimitz in command of all naval forces in preparation for planned assaults against Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Japan itself.



January 4, 1945 – British occupy Akyab in Burma.



January 9, 1945 – U.S. Sixth Army invades Lingayen Gulf on Luzon in the Philippines.



January 11, 1945 – Air raid against Japanese bases in Indochina by U.S. Carrier-based planes.



January 28, 1945 – The Burma road is reopened.



February 3, 1945 – U.S. Sixth Army attacks Japanese in Manila.



February 16, 1945 – U.S. Troops recapture Bataan in the Philippines.



February 19, 1945 – U.S. Marines invade Iwo Jima.



March 1, 1945 – A U.S. submarine sinks a Japanese merchant ship loaded with supplies for Allied POWs, resulting in a court martial for the captain of the submarine, since the ship had been granted safe passage by the U.S. Government.



March 2, 1945 – U.S. airborne troops recapture Corregidor in the Philippines.



March 3, 1945 – U.S. And Filipino troops take Manila.



March 9/10 – Fifteen square miles of Tokyo erupts in flames after it is fire bombed by 279 B-29s.



March 10, 1945 – U.S. Eighth Army invades Zamboanga Peninsula on Mindanao in the Philippines.



March 20, 1945 – British troops liberate Mandalay, Burma.



March 27, 1945 – B-29s lay mines in Japan’s Shimonoseki Strait to interrupt shipping.



April 1, 1945 – The final amphibious landing of the war occurs as the U.S. Tenth Army invades Okinawa.



April 7, 1945 – B-29s fly their first fighter-escorted mission against Japan with P-51 Mustangs based on Iwo Jima; U.S. Carrier-based fighters sink the super battleship YAMATO and several escort vessels which planned to attack U.S. Forces at Okinawa.



April 12, 1945 – President Roosevelt dies, succeeded by Harry S. Truman.



May 8, 1945 – Victory in Europe Day.



May 20, 1945 – Japanese begin withdrawal from China.



May 25, 1945 – U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff approve Operation Olympic, the invasion of Japan, scheduled for November 1.



June 9, 1945 – Japanese Premier Suzuki announces Japan will fight to the very end rather than accept unconditional surrender.



June 18, 1945 – Japanese resistance ends on Mindanao in the Philippines.



June 22, 1945 – Japanese resistance ends on Okinawa as the U.S. Tenth Army completes its capture.



June 28, 1945 – MacArthur’s headquarters announces the end of all Japanese resistance in the Philippines.



July 5, 1945 – Liberation of Philippines declared.



July 10, 1945 – 1,000 bomber raids against Japan begin.



July 14, 1945 – The first U.S. Naval bombardment of Japanese home islands.



July 16, 1945 – First Atomic Bomb is successfully tested in the U.S.



July 26, 1945 – Components of the Atomic Bomb “Little Boy” are unloaded at Tinian Island in the South Pacific.



July 29, 1945 – A Japanese submarine sinks the Cruiser INDIANAPOLIS resulting in the loss of 881 crewmen. The ship sinks before a radio message can be sent out leaving survivors adrift for two days.



August 6, 1945 – First Atomic Bomb dropped on Hiroshima from a B-29 flown by Col. Paul Tibbets.



August 8, 1945 – U.S.S.R. declares war on Japan then invades Manchuria.



August 9, 1945 – Second Atomic Bomb is dropped on Nagasaki from a B-29 flown by Maj. Charles Sweeney — Emperor Hirohito and Japanese Prime Minister Suzuki then decide to seek an immediate peace with the Allies.



August 14, 1945 – Japanese accept unconditional surrender; Gen. MacArthur is appointed to head the occupation forces in Japan.



August 16, 1945 – Gen. Wainwright, a POW since May 6, 1942, is released from a POW camp in Manchuria.



August 27, 1945 – B-29s drop supplies to Allied POWs in China.



August 29, 1945 – The Soviets shoot down a B-29 dropping supplies to POWs in Korea; U.S. Troops land near Tokyo to begin the occupation of Japan.



August 30, 1945 – The British reoccupy Hong Kong.



September 2, 1945 – Formal Japanese surrender ceremony on board the MISSOURI in Tokyo Bay as 1,000 carrier-based planes fly overhead; President Truman declares VJ Day.



September 3, 1945 – The Japanese commander in the Philippines, Gen. Yamashita, surrenders to Gen. Wainwright at Baguio.



September 4, 1945 – Japanese troops on Wake Island surrender.



September 5, 1945 – British land in Singapore.



September 8, 1945 – MacArthur enters Tokyo.



September 9, 1945 – Japanese in Korea surrender.



September 13, 1945 – Japanese in Burma surrender.



October 24, 1945 – United Nations is born.



1945



January 1-17 – Germans withdraw from the Ardennes.



January 16, 1945 – U.S. 1st and 3rd Armies link up after a month long separation during the Battle of the Bulge.



January 17, 1945 – Soviet troops capture Warsaw, Poland.



January 26, 1945 – Soviet troops liberate Auschwitz.



February 4-11 – Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin meet at Yalta.



February 13/14 – Dresden is destroyed by a firestorm after Allied bombing raids.



March 6, 1945 – Last German offensive of the war begins to defend oil fields in Hungary.



March 7, 1945 – Allies take Cologne and establish a bridge across the Rhine at Remagen.



March 30, 1945 – Soviet troops capture Danzig.



In April – Allies discover stolen Nazi art and wealth hidden in German salt mines.



April 1, 1945 – U.S. troops encircle Germans in the Ruhr; Allied offensive in northern Italy.



April 12, 1945 – Allies liberate Buchenwald and Belsen concentration camps; President Roosevelt dies. Harry Truman becomes President.



April 16, 1945 – Soviet troops begin their final attack on Berlin; Americans enter Nuremberg.



April 18, 1945 – German forces in the Ruhr surrender.



April 21, 1945 – Soviets reach Berlin.



April 28, 1945 – Mussolini is captured and hanged by Italian partisans; Allies take Venice.



April 29, 1945 – U.S. 7th Army liberates Dachau.



April 30, 1945 – Adolf Hitler commits suicide.



May 2, 1945 – German troops in Italy surrender.



May 7, 1945 – Unconditional surrender of all German forces to Allies.



May 8, 1945 – V-E (Victory in Europe) Day.



May 9, 1945 – Hermann Göring is captured by members of the U.S. 7th Army.



May 23, 1945 – SS-Reichsführer Himmler commits suicide; German High Command and Provisional Government imprisoned.



June 5, 1945 – Allies divide up Germany and Berlin and take over the government.



June 26, 1945 – United Nations Charter is signed in San Francisco.



July 1, 1945 – American, British, and French troops move into Berlin.



July 16, 1945 – First U.S. atomic bomb test; Potsdam Conference begins.



July 26, 1945 – Atlee succeeds Churchill as British Prime Minister.



August 6, 1945 – First atomic bomb dropped, on Hiroshima, Japan.



August 8, 1945 – Soviets declares war on Japan and invade Manchuria.



August 9, 1945 – Second atomic bomb dropped, on Nagasaki, Japan.



August 14, 1945 – Japanese agree to unconditional surrender.



September 2, 1945 – Japanese sign the surrender agreement; V-J (Victory over Japan) Day.



October 24, 1945 – United Nations is born.



November 20, 1945 – Nuremberg war crimes trials begin.

