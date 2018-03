July 27th 1689



The Battle of Killiecrankie.

For sure a bloody affair with Williamite and Jacobites hacking at each other murderously.

Here we see The Williamites on the run, as the Highlanders carve a new one for them!

This battle from Horse and Musket: Dawn of an Era is playing out as one of particularly bloody of the 20 battles.

I had a wee dram of this with it:

