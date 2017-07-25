Well…..I’m hosed.

Any posts you see after this 1 are pre scheduled. My back up drive and PC RAID drives setup shat themselves (that is a technical term!) 😉 .

I’ll be offline for a while to sort out paying for the disk recovery service, buying a new PC, additional backup drives, reinstalling all the software and tools, and re constructing files for personal stuff such as taxes, databases and all the scans of content owned.

Not the end of the world, but an opportunity for a reset.