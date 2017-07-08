July 8, 2017 Next War Korea [Notes] Share this:Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related
4 thoughts on “Next War Korea [Notes]”
Really like the series. Haven’t played Collapse but did try Regime Change with the reality check rules (real effectiveness ratings for NK). It was fun driving North instead of south. Definitely some OCS flavor to the series. Mitchell Land is an OCS player from my understanding.
agreed that and TWW blended.
Just starting my first TWW campaign with are friend Steve and a couple of others
Third World War? AWESOME!