Well folks early pre production copies of Medieval arrived in Seattle to much oooh..ahhh and DAMN!!! You know this one – Medieval

When a team focus’s and pays attention to the details. It gets done right!

I wont steal HGN Games thunder, by sharing images of their first game. but I did learn that the next title to go into update, revision and re print might be this John Prados design: Spies!

Is this something you would buy with a full modernization?