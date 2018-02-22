News: Nights of Fire

A asymmetrical exploration of the Budapest uprising from Brian Train. This is the second game dealing with the conflict.

The game is designed by Brian Train, best known for his work on GMT Games’ COIN series, including A Distant Plain and Colonial Twilight, and David Turczi, co-designer of the original Days of Ire: Budapest 1956 game, also known for Anachrony, Kitchen Rush, and many more.

Cards are illustrated by our returning artist Katalin Nimmerfroh, and packaged up with a beautiful cover illustrated by the amazing Kwanchai Moriya. The person responsible for the stunning graphical look is Zak Eidsvoog.

