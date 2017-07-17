MMP Summer Sale

Links to games here:

MMP’s WBC Summer Sale will occur at the same time MMP’s vendor booth is open at WBC (plus a little bonus time).  It will start on Thursday July 27th and run through Monday August 1st, 2017.  Happy gaming!

Angola [$45]
Some games have nearly 50% off. Recently released titles such as Baptism by Fire is not on sale :(. Even ASL product gets a decent discount. Now is a great time to obtain those MMP titles you have always wanted but could not afford for a reasonable price.

2 thoughts on “MMP Summer Sale

  1. I see nothing worth throwing cash at. But it seems those same titles are part of every sale now. And not moving…

