MMP’s WBC Summer Sale will occur at the same time MMP’s vendor booth is open at WBC (plus a little bonus time). It will start on Thursday July 27th and run through Monday August 1st, 2017. Happy gaming!
A Most Dangerous Time [$39]
Angola [$45]
April’s Harvest (CWBS) [$18]
ASL Action Pack #10 [$12]
ASL Journal #11 [$22]
ASL Best of Friends [$7]
Breakthrough: Cambrai [$24]
Day of Days (SCS) [$72]
Guadalajara (SCS) [$20]
Heights of Courage (SCS) [$24]
It Never Snows (SCS) [$54]
King Philip’s War [$24]
Korea: The Forgotten War (OCS) [$54]
Last Blitzkrieg (BCS) [$80]
Lincoln’s War [$48]
Rock of the Marne (SCS) [$24]
Salerno (VCS) [$20]
Special Ops #1 [$14]
Special Ops #2 [$14]
Storm Over Dien Bien Phu [$24]
Talavera (NBS) [$12]
The Greatest Day (GTS) [$150]
The Kingdom of Heaven [$48]
Tide At Sunrise [$24]
Tunisia II (OCS) [$36]
Warriors of God [$28]
Warriors of Japan [$26]
Some games have nearly 50% off. Recently released titles such as Baptism by Fire is not on sale :(. Even ASL product gets a decent discount. Now is a great time to obtain those MMP titles you have always wanted but could not afford for a reasonable price.
2 thoughts on “MMP Summer Sale”
I see nothing worth throwing cash at. But it seems those same titles are part of every sale now. And not moving…
I think its an effort to clear the warehouse. If 50% wont move it..what will?