MMP Summer Sale

MMP’s WBC Summer Sale will occur at the same time MMP’s vendor booth is open at WBC (plus a little bonus time). It will start on Thursday July 27th and run through Monday August 1st, 2017 . Happy gaming!

Some games have nearly 50% off. Recently released titles such as Baptism by Fire is not on sale :(. Even ASL product gets a decent discount. Now is a great time to obtain those MMP titles you have always wanted but could not afford for a reasonable price.