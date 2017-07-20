LNLP Motherlode arriving!

Full announcement here

Key points!! – Stuff will start shipping July 31 take a look at the crazy list of games being printed and on its way to the warehouse!

Other evolutions – It seems that the major players GMT and LNL Publishing* [edit for Larry] continue to evolve their ordering systems to cope with growth and to scale, while providing solid customer service. LNLP has had a number of false starts dating back to the early days of manual intervention. The new system hopefully will resolve a lot of the challenges and allow we customers and fans to “GET AFTER IT!!!!”

-So shipping soon is all of this!

Shipping for Our Euro Customers: We have partnered with Second Chance Games to handle LnLP Pre-Order fulfillment and any Kickstarter releases. This means once you pay for your shipping (at our reduced rates) it will include VAT etc. Let me be clear some countries may still charge VAT (Iceland, Norway Switzerland to name a few) and that is beyond our control but for most customers will find the shipping and either be cheaper or less or no VAT at all. Second Chance Games will also be carrying the full line of LnLP titles to better support of our customers.

What Games Are On What Trucks: This was what we were told but we can’t confirm this until the trucks arrive.

Truck #1: Heroes of Normandy, Heroes of the Nam, Heroes of Falklands, Heroes of Motherland,

Heroes of Defiance and Heroes of North Africa

Truck #2: Day of Heroes, Heroes Against the Red Star, Heroes of the Pacific, Desert Heat 2nd Edition, Stalin’s Triumph, Tank on Tank West, Tank on Tank East, Hollow cell and A Wing and A Prayer.

Truck #3: Lock ‘n Load Tactical Solo, Dark July 43, Noville Bastogne’s Outpost, White Star Rising 2nd Edition, Pacific War, Falling Stars Beginners Game, Falling Stars Map Pack1, Falling Stars Adventure Module, LnLT Compendium Vol 2 Maps, NaW Compendium Map, Tank On Tank West Front Expansion, Tank On Tank East Front Expansion and some other odds and ends.

Note: LnLT Hell Frozen Over parts will be here but they are waiting for layout as are the Tank On Tank Expansions as of July 20, 2017.

Where Are The Games & When Will the Game Ship: The first container of games should arrive July 21, 2017, the second container on July 22, 2017, and the third between August 2-4, 2017. By arrive we mean at our warehouse.

Must be karma – I was playing with Ty last night on VASSAL: