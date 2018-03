Keith Bockus posts up his first Video!!

Of course its is the Tactical game system of choice for those that love all eras – Lock ‘ N Load Tactical. Big counters, big maps, amazing scenarios. Here we see action going down in the Libyan Civil War.

See people.

Its easy.

Everyone loves a good action packed AAR or Battle Report [Bat Rep].

Thanks for sharing Keith.

Best of luck with the channel .

