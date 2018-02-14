Ligny: Last Eagles Share this:Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related
Still think this one is the best in the series so far, but really want to give Austerlitz another go as well. Waterloo has the “name fame”, but was just not as fun as these others where you have a good degree of maneuver before the clash.