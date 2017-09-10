In Memorium

No one will ever say that Bobby didn’t care, or that he did not have feelings. His loss is our loss!

Posted by Robert on BGG recently:

Here’s the latest clipping hero that’s fallen. Many of the thousands he touched turned out to pay their respects. He was just “doing his thing” when, suddenly, he just ‘snapped’ and went limp. He left this world doing what he did best, though. Such a cutting personality; he will be missed.

Luckily, his twin sister flew in today to help me with arrangements. We’re really hitting it off and I think she might want to move in.