September 19, 2017 Important safety tip for OCS players Always come back to core principles… Be a mover. Not a fighter. Now that we finally have a Pontoon Bridge to use, lets get busy with it, versus losing a brigade every 3 days….ya know!
2 thoughts on “Important safety tip for OCS players”
Every game of BTR I’ve played the Allies have quickly put an HQ or 2 next to the Albert canal to use as a bridge (reduces the effect of the river). The German player must cover every hex to prevent this. No gaps!
yep. Only have my 2nd HQ on Turn2, next 1 is Turn 9/19. then thats a n option to reduce the Major canal to minor.