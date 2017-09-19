Important safety tip for OCS players

Always come back to core principles…

Be a mover.

Not a fighter.

Now that we finally have a Pontoon Bridge to use, lets get busy with it, versus losing a brigade every 3 days….ya know!

2 thoughts on “Important safety tip for OCS players

  1. Every game of BTR I’ve played the Allies have quickly put an HQ or 2 next to the Albert canal to use as a bridge (reduces the effect of the river). The German player must cover every hex to prevent this. No gaps!

