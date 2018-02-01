Humble Thanks!

Just a quick note of thanks! I had not really looked at the stats for last year. It is worth noting that total visits were 2nd highest ever! Each month in 2017 had approximately 40% more views than same time in 2016. The average number of visits per day is up 32%!
Still trying work through what you are enjoying the most, and what is driving spikes in readership and views, but in the end its all good fun and does not really matter too much.
I’m humbled by the visits and encouraged to keep it all up!
Your welcome but your wife dresses you funny. “Pajamagram” I presume ( LOL)?
Keep posting pics of that outfit and visits will drop!
Congrats Kev. Keep up the great work!