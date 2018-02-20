GMT Update Feb 2018

Three New Games Shipping Late this Week!

“We will begin shipping P500 orders of

At Any Cost as well as the MBT expansions –

BAOR and FRG (both of these are boxed expansions) late this week. “I anticipate that it’ll take us 7-10 days to get them all shipped out.”

BOOM!!!

I can’t tell you how eager I am to have all this in house.

What else is in the newsletter? Rail…blah..blah…

COIN Volume XI…OMG.. 11…eleven.

This time people power.

I imagine this has the obligatory Imelda Shoe card ;).

COIN OVERLOAD!!!! Amazing how flexible and adaptable this system is.

“On the Horizon. Several of you told me you really liked this feature last month, so I’ll continue with a brief tease as to what we have lining up for P500 addition in the coming few months. I anticipate that we will have

a new theatre-level naval game from Jerry White

the first game in a new series from Volko Ruhnke

a new operational wargame from Ted Raicer

a new strategic naval game from Jeff Horger

an expansion for one of our most popular games

An enhanced edition of one of our sold-out wargames

and likely a couple of surprise additions! “ Interesting. Who has ideas on what Volke’s new system will be? Two new naval scale systems? Will we finally have a replacement for the Fleet Series? More as it is revealed. I really need a one on one with Volke!

