GMT Update Feb 2018

Three New Games Shipping Late this Week!
“We will begin shipping P500 orders of
At Any Cost as well as the MBT expansions –
BAOR and FRG (both of these are boxed expansions) late this week. “I anticipate that it’ll take us 7-10 days to get them all shipped out.”
BOOM!!!
I can’t tell you how eager I am to have all this in house.
What else is in the newsletter? Rail…blah..blah…
COIN Volume XI…OMG.. 11…eleven.
This time people power.
I imagine this has the obligatory Imelda Shoe card ;).
COIN OVERLOAD!!!! Amazing how flexible and adaptable this system is.
“On the Horizon. Several of you told me you really liked this feature last month, so I’ll continue with a brief tease as to what we have lining up for P500 addition in the coming few months. I anticipate that we will have
- a new theatre-level naval game from Jerry White
- the first game in a new series from Volko Ruhnke
- a new operational wargame from Ted Raicer
- a new strategic naval game from Jeff Horger
- an expansion for one of our most popular games
- An enhanced edition of one of our sold-out wargames
- and likely a couple of surprise additions! “
Interesting.
Who has ideas on what Volke’s new system will be?
Two new naval scale systems? Will we finally have a replacement for the Fleet Series?
More as it is revealed. I really need a one on one with Volke!
Looking forward to At Any Cost.
You can keep all that COIN stuff.
See Pete, hang on. 1000s can’t be wrong.
Don’t like the On the Horizon “tease” at all. It’s boloney. Come out with what’s coming. :-\
Lol.