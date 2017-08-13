August 13, 2017 Games in Play The updated to do list: Current crop of games in play: Demyansk Shield Arctic Storm Carthage 255 BC, intermittent until Oct. New Scenario : Uman Pocket Preparing: Beyond the Rhine Donetsk Airfield Reading rules and learning: 7 Pines Pericles CityFight Share this:Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related
One thought on “Games in Play”
I would deal with the “NAPPY” first or the poor bairn will get a rash…