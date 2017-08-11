Here some World War I casualty figures as a percentage of prewar population from other countries (source: Wikipedia – note ranges given when sources do not agree):
- Serbia: 16.67%-27.78% (750,000-1,250,000 people)
- Ottoman Empire: 13.26%-15.36% (2,825,000-3,271,844 people)
- Romania: 7.73%-8.88% (580,000-665,706 people)
- France: 4.29%-4.39% (1,697,000-1,737,800 people)
- German Empire: 3.39%-4.32% (2,198,420-2,800,720 people)
- Austro-Hungarian Empire : 3.48%-4.05% (1,787,000-2,081,200 people)
- Greece: 3.23%-3.67% (155,000-176,000 people)
- Bulgaria: 3.41% (187,500 people)
- Italy: 2.96%-3.49% (1,052,400-1,243,400 people)
- UK: 1.79%-2.2% (826,746-1,012,075 people)
- Belgium: 1.34%-1.95% (99,416-144,337 people)
- Russian Empire: 1.62%-1.94% (2,840,000-3,394,369 people)
- New Zealand: 1.52%-1.64% (16,711-18,053 people)
- Montenegro: 0.6%-2.67% (3,000-13,325 people)
- Portugal: 1.49% (89,222 people)
- Australia: 1.24%-1.32% (59,330-62,081 people)
- Canada: 0.81%-0.9% (58,639-64,997 people)
- Newfoundland: 0.6%-0.79% (1,204-1,570 people)
- South Africa: 0.12%-0.16% (7,121-9,592 people)
- USA: 0.13% (117,465 people)
- India: 0.02% (64,449-73,895 people)
- Japan: 0.01% (300-4,661 people)
In terms of absolute numbers, both the Russia and the Ottoman Empires fared the worst, with potential deaths of over 3 million apiece and the end of both Empires.
The German and Austro-Hungarian Empires would also cease to exist at the end of the conflict.
One thought on “Fields of Despair”
It’s was only in 1914 that the British Imperial forces were few. By early 1915, they had nearly a million combat forces in France. FOD is a great strategic simulation of the Great War in France.