July 22, 2017July 11, 2017 EFS – Turn 12 notes Game play on Eastern Front Series – Barbarossa Army Group South Module…phew… @ Game Turn 12. Vid #7. Share this:Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related
2 thoughts on “EFS – Turn 12 notes”
Nice to see these videos of EFS, but this one is under-prepared. BEFORE doing the recording you should have proper notes of what happened and what you are going to say.
Without that it is a badly-missed opportunity.
Thats great richard. Feel free to do so yourself.