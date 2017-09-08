September 7, 2017September 7, 2017 Command Ops Who has tried this system? What are your favorite modules? What do you like about it? Learner vid: Share this:Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related
2 thoughts on “Command Ops”
It has been a while since I played the system. I really liked the AI command system that means no (less) micromanaging units. From what I recall, the feature I most missed was being able to set orders to be performed at a specific time in order to coordinate movements, attacks, artillery etc. I do not know if the game has since been updated with this feature.
I’ve recently bought a lot of modules, I got the Commanders Pack on sale. I haven’t played a lot of them though, I tend to not be very good at the game and give up easily. The sequential orders system the above commenter is talking about is rumored to be coming with the next core engine update. It’s a very good game, and lots of good learning resources on YouTube.