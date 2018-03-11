Caesar Issue #1 S&T Quarterly

Over the next week I’ll dig into the writing. However the magazine seems well put together blending artifacts, maps, timelines and classical art. It also comes with a modest map insert that is printed on both sides.

It is unclear yet how much ‘new or informative’ content resides inside.

The magazine seems to be aiming for a 360 degree view of Caesar from historical situation analysis, thru an assessment of his army, his enemies, the Civil War, his dictatorship and lastly the legacy which includes a list of films etc and a plug for Imperium III..

Delivery was in a see thru plastic bag, and as such corners are bent on the release and one end of the spine is damaged.  Which would eliminate any potential for collectibles.

 

 

