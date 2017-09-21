BTR: Sept 8th Allied Turn

The Canadians and Poles arrive, and 12 XXX HQ. Monty does not have enough supply to do much. 3 SP + 1 and change in Brussels really hamper the allies. Every new unit arriving is mech move..doah!

The 53rd and 50th make a Arty supported infantry assault across the canal into Northern Antwerp.

After a superb arty barrage that knocks out a unit entirely the Germans reel, losing a step but hold the city. The 53rd takes the brunt with a step loss.

In the center the Yanks line up and roll up what they can. Near Sedan poor play and thin lines allow independent units and a few break down regiments to isolate a few enemy units.

The US take no chances and barrage pretty heavily. This disrupts the defenders.

Even at 4:1 the Allies odds of taking a loss are low [14.3%]. The winning of surprise seals the deal into a max odds attack that adds +2 DRM for the roll due to AR delta between attacker and defender [4 vs 2]

The 89th Inf Div wipes the floor with the hapless LW breakdown. And earns an e2 exploit.

We clean up and conduct the German turn.

