Bitter Woods

Sir Cricket ‘s play of Bitterwoods guest post from BGG:

DEC 15: All is quiet on the Siegfried Line.

DEC 16: Following the launch of Unternehmen Wacht am Rhein, the Americans are overwhelmed and fall back to protect key towns.

DEC 17: Bastogne comes under siege by the Panzer Lehr Division, while Peiper applies pressure at Malmedy. Houffalize and Elsenborn fall to Manteuffel’s 5th Panzer Army.

DEC 18: Houffalize is briefly retaken by the Americans, forcing the 5th Panzer Army spearhead out of supply. Ill-advisedly, Peiper and the 1st SS Panzers continue to engage the enemy at Malmedy. The Germans do, however, secure Bastogne.

DEC 19: The Americans create a line between Trois Ponts and La Roche, as the Germans advance above the Ourthe River.

DEC 20: The 1st SS Panzers finally abandon attempts to break through at Malmedy, and join the German attack upon the La Roche-Trois Ponts line; LaRoche falls.





DEC 21: The German front expands to mount attacks at Recogne, St Hubert, Marche, and Hotton. The La Roche-Trois Ponts line continues to take a pounding from both Peiper and the Panzer Lehr Division, but proves to be a tough nut to crack.

DEC 22: Monty and his British reinforcements arrive, repelling the enemy at Hotton and Marche. From the south, Patton advances toward Bastogne.

DEC 23: Allied forces reclaim La Roche and Bastogne, as the Germans try desperately to break the La Roche-Trois Ponts line; Peiper’s progress is stalled at Manhay.

DEC 24: Both Peiper and the Panzer Lehr Division are thrown back as Allied forces corral the Germans from three sides. With no avenue to the Meuse, they surrender.