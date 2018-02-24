SCS: Autumn for Barbarossa [03]

Autumn for Barbarossa continues from Part 1 & 2 :

Sorry for the extended time between posts for the write up of this fun little SCS gem.

Turn 3-4

Turn 3 [7 Air] This turn 3/5 DG’s +1 Kill.

Planned attacks noted by yellow cubes. Air support goes in.

Soviet reinforcement forgotten. Sigh… How do you do that!

As we can see now the Soviets have a bit more depth! Not a big deal we gave everyone the missed MP’s and the Germans had not made it too far as yet anyway. These Soviets are tough little buggers to knock off.

I think the VC rules should require a penalty for the Axis to not bleed their army white attempting the VC’s. It is very tempting as the German to just blow thru your divisions and take risky assaults…. I think I am playing ‘too carefully’ as the German.

10th Pzr swoops on Roslavl with 19th Pzr & 5 Inf. Div.

Combat

#1 Poltsk 6:1 -1L d2r2

#2 not recorded.

#3 Vitebsk 4:1 d1r1

#4 Smolensk:

Nth 3:1 a1 d1 20th and 3rd.

Sth 4:1 d2r2 17th Pzr and GD

#5 Krichev 2:1 d1 r1 SS R & 18th Pzr [Soviets should have put a Repl there last turn!]

#6 Orshak 5:1 with a -2L on the attack – Inf & 12th Pzr d2r2

#7 Modilev d2r2

Germans secure control of Mogilev, Orshak and Vitebsk.

During the exploit phase [we make an error doing an overrun in Smolensk]

Correct overrun East of Orshak from 12th Pzr and the clear the hex.

While the advance is deep, the effort is slowing down. Smolensk refuses to crumble, pockets tie up forces.

Make edits and fix replacement and reinforcements.

Soviets lose 8 steps and 4 during overrun?

Turn 4 Air: 5 of 7 +1 steps killed effective.

Turn 4 wraps up and the Soviets hang on a bit longer. shoring up defenses on the primary road East and look to build up some strength for a counter attack.

Combat in Turn 4:

#1 Velizh 6:1 -1L d3r3 7th Pzr

#2 SE Orshka d1r1

#3 Woods west of Smolensk 3:1 d3r2 20th Pzr elements of 12th

#4 Smolensk East 5:1 d3r4

#5 Smolensk d2r2 – 20th Pzr 4th Pzr

#6 Roslavl 4:1 a1d1

#7 SE Pochinik 3:1 d1 r1 -atk SS:R +10Mot.

SE of river Krichev – d4 r3 10th Pzr.

