SCS: Autumn for Barbarossa [02]

Lets pick up where we left Part 1 at The Beginning of turn 2 in MMP’s SCS title; Autumn for Barbarossa!

Turn 2

Air allocated to Shklov, loses 1 airstep [13.11] & Krichev DG’s

The following attacks are run North to South from the above.

#1 Polatsk 2:1 [8] d2r2- elim by 18th Mot +2 Div

#2 3:1 [4] a1d1 @ 15.26 10th Mot and 7th Pzr.

#3 6:1 a1 d1 into Vitebsk (North) 18th Mot.+ Inf.

#4 7:1 D3r4 Vitbsk (South) 17th Mot. 900th Inf.

#5 5:1 d3r4 at Rudnya 17th Pzr & 20th Pzr

#6 3:1 d1r1 Sth Orsha (14.14) 12th Pzr

#7 3:1 d3r3 13.10 GD +Inf river assault

#8 Sth Mogilev by 4th Pzr.

#9 Krichev 10th +18th & SS:R elements results in a 6:1 d3 r4

#10 Pochinok [?] d2r1 3rd Pzr leads the attack

Soviets a whopping 18 steps of losses. Germans take 3 step losses