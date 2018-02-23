Designer Deep Dive # 2: Mitch Land

 

This week we chat to Mitch Land the designer/developer of the Next War: Series and Silver Bayonet from GMT Games.
He takes us through how he approaches design of wargames and how his involvement in the Next War Series [based upon Crisis Korea] came about.

So now you are thinking wait..how could I learn this game more easily, sure sounds like a lot of work?!

Fear not. Mitch has created his own Tutorial channel:

 

Note:

If you are a designer, or know a designer who would like to talk about the design process for wargames please contact me via email or PM hereor on any of the Social Media platforms.

Hey!! At least say something! ;)